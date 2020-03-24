Barbara Voeller
Barbara Voeller, 91, of Billings, passed away peacefully at home under hospice care on March 20, 2020. She was born in the family farmhouse near Rugby, North Dakota, on April 16, 1928. Barbara was the ninth of 10 children born to Anton and Katrina (Schneider) Brossart. She was raised around love, strong faith and hard work.
At a young age, Barbara moved to town, working two jobs for room and board and a paycheck, which she gave entirely to her father to help support the farm. In 1946, she went to a local dance, where she danced a waltz with Frank Voeller, and they were a couple from then on. Barbara married Frank on Dec. 30, 1946, in Rugby, and enjoyed 55 glorious years with the love of her life.
The couple, with three small children, moved to Billings in 1952. Barbara worked at home until the children were of school age, at which time she worked as a waitress. When the couple moved to a larger home on the West End of Billings in 1972, she worked alongside her husband in their car repair business.
Barbara enjoyed creating unique crafts, RV travel for four months out of the year, flea markets, spending time at family gatherings, and dancing. Barbara had a great wit, a quick sense of humor and a feisty personality. SHE WILL BE MISSED.
Barbara is survived by her daughters, Jean Voeller of Billings and Judy (Terry) Cleveland of Anderson, South Carolina; her son, Douglas (Nancy) Voeller of Billings; her grandchildren, David, Joseph, Justin, Nicole and Michael; her great-grandchildren, Samuel, Charlotte, Isabel, Michael Jr. and Serenity; her sisters, Rose Axtman and Frances Sattler of Washington; many nieces and nephews. Barbara was precede in death by her parents; her husband, Frank; a sister, Mary; baby brothers Joey, Paul, Anton, John, August and Joe; and a grandson, Robert.
Barbara was a member of St. Pius Church.
Cremation has taken place. Because of the health crisis, a burial will be with immediate family members only.
Memorials may be made to St. Pius X Church in Billings, or St. John's United Home Health and Hospice in Billings, or to the charity of one's choice.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
