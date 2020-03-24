Barbara Voeller

Barbara Voeller, 91, of Billings, passed away peacefully at home under hospice care on March 20, 2020. She was born in the family farmhouse near Rugby, North Dakota, on April 16, 1928. Barbara was the ninth of 10 children born to Anton and Katrina (Schneider) Brossart. She was raised around love, strong faith and hard work.

At a young age, Barbara moved to town, working two jobs for room and board and a paycheck, which she gave entirely to her father to help support the farm. In 1946, she went to a local dance, where she danced a waltz with Frank Voeller, and they were a couple from then on. Barbara married Frank on Dec. 30, 1946, in Rugby, and enjoyed 55 glorious years with the love of her life.

The couple, with three small children, moved to Billings in 1952. Barbara worked at home until the children were of school age, at which time she worked as a waitress. When the couple moved to a larger home on the West End of Billings in 1972, she worked alongside her husband in their car repair business.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Barbara enjoyed creating unique crafts, RV travel for four months out of the year, flea markets, spending time at family gatherings, and dancing. Barbara had a great wit, a quick sense of humor and a feisty personality. SHE WILL BE MISSED.