Bard Clark Teigen

Over the course of his half century career in power generation, Bard became a leading expert in heat transfer, working on coal, gas, nuclear and even solar energy projects throughout the country and around the world. While his company changed names over the decades, from Combustion Engineering to ABB to Alstom to GE, he held firm to the professional ground he loved. His first attempt at retirement lasted a week, before he returned as a consultant, at the same facility, same office, projects and people, for a few more years.

Along with family life, Bard volunteered as an assistant scout leader while his son went through all the ranks of scouting. He had been especially active in Masons for well over 50 years with Apollo 59 and Composite 28 Masonic Lodge in Suffield, Connecticut. He was Worshipful Master several times over the years and also served as Associate Grand Marshall.

At the time of his death Bard was President of the Teigen Land & Livestock Company. Having kept involved with the ranch his whole life, even while living in Connecticut, he especially enjoyed being able spend more time on the ranch over his last few years, watching the grass and cattle grow, and catching up with old friends and neighbors.

Bard was preceded in death by his father, Bard M. Teigen; mother, Ann Mason Clark Teigen; and his wife, Patricia Morrison Teigen.