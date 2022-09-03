Barry Dean Allsop passed away at home on Wednesday, Aug. 24, after battling cancer for the last two years. He was a strong and faithful man and will be missed greatly.

Barry was born in Bozeman on March 4, 1974, to Allan and Alice Allsop. After graduating from Bozeman High School in 1993, Barry enlisted in the Army, where he served for two years. Shortly after coming home, he met the love of his life, Malena Hinton, and they were married in February 2000. The next year, Barry and Malena moved to Billings and started The Blind Guy. In 2002, they welcomed their first son, Ethan. Their second son, Kade, was born in 2008, and Tatum completed their family in 2015.

Barry is survived by his wife, Malena Mae; and three children, Ethan Michael, Kade Allan, Tatum Dean; his sister, Sherri (George) Hoffman; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Allan and Alice Allsop; his brother, Mike Allsop; and nephew Michael Hoffman.

Church services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Faith Chapel in Billings, with a reception immediately following. There will also be a Celebration of Life from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, in Bozeman, at the Auction Barn (25 Wheeler Mountain Way, Gallatin Gateway).

Full obituary available at www.michelottisawyers.com.