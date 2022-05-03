Barry Osgard lived his eighty years to the fullest. He spent his childhood in Wyola, Montana. He recalls this as the best place ever to grow up. He and his pals caught and rode the horses that ran through town, roamed the hills shooting rabbits, and shot hoops. Barry loved books and read every book in his school library. At 13, Barry and his parents moved to their home place, the Osgard Angus Ranch, between Ranchester and Dayton, Wyoming. There he worked cows, horses and played sports. He graduated at U.W. in Laramie. He taught school and married. Together, he and his wife Terry Thomas welcomed their daughter Gwen into the world. Gwen became his main sidekick and ranch hand when Terry passed. Together they perfected his black angus herd and took care of the sheep. After some hard years, Barry hung up his saddle, capped the bottle, and recently celebrated 38 years of sobriety.

Barry was a counselor for the Billings Vet Center for twenty years. Here, he met his fishing buddies and an intern who became his best friend and wife of 33 years, Colleen (O'Connor) Osgard. He and these friends fished many lakes and streams in Montana, Idaho and Canada. Barry and Colleen loved deeply and shared many adventures. He perfected the steelhead jig and tied many flies over the years all the while sharing stories and mentoring others. Barry had an easy, quiet way about him. Colleen's kids, Michelle and Jon found a true ally and friend; one who listened thoughtfully without judgement, gave advice, and recommended the best books. Barry had a lot of fun with all the grandkids camping, fishing, playing basketball, catch, fossil hunting, exploring, reading and sharing stories. William Faulkner said, "Read, read, read. Read everything" and Barry did!

Barry was a spiritual man who didn't speak much about it. Before he passed, he said, "Once I turned my life over to God, I never worried." He is welcomed to his next home by his grandparents and parents, Gerald and Ilene Stephenson Osgard, his second wife Terry Thomas, his stepson Tommy DeCelles, and many friends and cousins. He is survived by his wife Colleen O'Connor Osgard, his daughter Gwen Osgard (Vernon Moore), his cousins; Dennis (Francie) Osgard, Carol Osgard (Jim) Franklin, and Scott (Judy) Jeffers, Helen Rae Haas, Theresa May Thompson, Donna Lee Bishop, and his stepchildren; Michelle (Richard Schenk), Jon (Jasmine DeCelles) and his nine grandchildren, as well as many in-laws and out-laws. We can't forget his fishing buddies Bill Bergan, Tom Grinsteiner, Bob Alshack, and many more, as well as his friends John and Becky Blankenship.

A Celebration of Barry's Life will be held at Riverfront Park in Billings, Montana on June 11 at 2 p.m. East side Shelter 3 by the bridge.