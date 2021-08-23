America's 'best known, least famous' cartoonist Barry Wayne McWilliams passed away on August 14, 2021, at his home outside Whitehall, Montana. He was 79 years old.
Barry was born on Feb. 17, 1942, in North Hollywood, California, to Leigh and Irene (Hewitt) McWilliams.
Barry began drawing his weekly editorial cartoon, J.P. Doodles, for the Madisonian, a small weekly paper in Virginia, Montana for free. Eventually, he cartooned from four continents for more than 1,500 small town weekly newspapers and visited hundreds of elementary schools teaching thousands of kids to draw.
Barry was an adventurer who hitchhiked around Saudi Arabia during the first Gulf War to interview soldiers, and helped mastermind America's biggest cattle drive in over a hundred years, from Roundup to Billings.
A full obituary describing these and other adventures is available at http://www.barryscartoons.com.
Barry was preceded in death by his parents Leigh and Irene McWilliams; his sister Maureen (Charles) Byrne and baby sister Cheryl McWilliams who died during infancy; his half-brother Leigh (Milly) McWilliams Jr. and half-sister Eleanor (Bob) Sowers; as well as numerous other relatives he kept in contact with on and off throughout the years. He is survived by his children, Colin (Cynthia) McWilliams, Summer (Michael) Marston, Ethan (Megan) McWilliams, and Noah (Jessica) McWilliams; his eight grandchildren, Kirby, Catherine, Amelia, River, Grant, Matilda, Garrett, and Charlotte; as well as the incredible ladies he married (not all at the same time) and mothers to his kids, Catharine (Courter) Dombrovske, Nancy (Smith) Tarnai, and Mary Ellen Doty.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, August 26, 2021, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Whitehall Community Center, 11 N. Division Street, Whitehall MT 59759. The public is welcome.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to 4 Paws Rescue, PO Box 13, Cardwell MT 59721. Memories, anecdotes, etc. are encouraged and can be shared with his kids by emailing Barry@BarrysCartoons.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.