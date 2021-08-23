America's 'best known, least famous' cartoonist Barry Wayne McWilliams passed away on August 14, 2021, at his home outside Whitehall, Montana. He was 79 years old.

Barry was born on Feb. 17, 1942, in North Hollywood, California, to Leigh and Irene (Hewitt) McWilliams.

Barry began drawing his weekly editorial cartoon, J.P. Doodles, for the Madisonian, a small weekly paper in Virginia, Montana for free. Eventually, he cartooned from four continents for more than 1,500 small town weekly newspapers and visited hundreds of elementary schools teaching thousands of kids to draw.

Barry was an adventurer who hitchhiked around Saudi Arabia during the first Gulf War to interview soldiers, and helped mastermind America's biggest cattle drive in over a hundred years, from Roundup to Billings.

A full obituary describing these and other adventures is available at http://www.barryscartoons.com.