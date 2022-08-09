 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Basilla 'Tessie' Chartier

Tessie was an amazing mom and friend. She passed peacefully in the morning on Aug. 2. She will be dearly missed.

Full obituary at www.michelottisawyers.com.

