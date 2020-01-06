{{featured_button_text}}

Beau Thomas Osborn, infant son of Destiny Hairychin and Derek Osborn was born Sept 23, 2019 and passed away on Jan. 1, 2020.

There were no words to explain how much we both loved and cherished beau. Beau was the type of person to take all your worries and sadness away when you saw him. Seeing his smile always filled our hearts up with joy and happiness.

Beau is survived by his parents Destiny and Derek, grandparents Doug Ash, Kristina Jennings, Brian Osborn, and Lorena Irwin.

A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Jan. 7, 2020 at First Baptist Church.

Arrangements are in the care of Dahl Funeral Chapel and memories may be shared at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com

To plant a tree in memory of Beau Osborn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load entries