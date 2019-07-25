{{featured_button_text}}

Ben Deines of Billings passed away on July 23, 2019. His funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019 at Emmanuel Baptist Church on 328 S. Shiloh Rd. Billings, MT. Visitation hours will be at Smith West Funeral Chapel 304 34th St. W. Billings, MT at the following times: Saturday 3 to 8, Sunday 1 to 4. To view full obituary and share condolences visit smithfuneralchapels.com

Tags

Load entries