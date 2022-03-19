Ben Takashi Sumida

He was a great father and devoted husband who loved to fish. When he did go fishing, he always seemed to take one of his sons or his wife. Many days, he would lie on the floor with us or sit at the table and read the comics to us, even into high school. From my earliest memories until his final years at home, it seemed that there was not a week that went by that he would not fix popcorn for us to share as a family while we read, watched TV, did homework, played games or visited. And he diligently took care of our mother to her final breath.