Benedict Joseph Surwill III

Ben was born in Chicago, IL to Benedict and Frances Surwill. The Surwill family lived in three different states, with Ben eventually graduating from Billings West High School. As an all-state right tackle, Ben earned a football scholarship to the University of Montana. After a college experience that only the 1970's could provide, Ben graduated with a degree in Elementary Education. Ben held a variety of jobs ranging from schoolteacher in Broadus, Montana, a “high-lead logger” in Alaska, a roughneck in Texas, and a painter in New Orleans. Ben was drawn back to Montana where he worked as a realtor. Over the last 26 years, Ben settled into his final career, insurance. Ben's perseverance was never more on display when he, as a young man, was diagnosed with leukemia. With the love of his family (and some much-needed bone marrow from his brother Tom), Ben successfully received one of the first-ever bone marrow transplants. After a complete recovery, Ben and his first wife adopted a baby girl, Meghan.