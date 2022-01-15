Benedict Joseph Surwill III passed away peacefully surrounded by family Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Ben, as he was known to his friends and family, had an amazing life, full of family, friends and many adventures.
Ben was born in Chicago, IL to Benedict and Frances Surwill. The Surwill family lived in three different states, with Ben eventually graduating from Billings West High School. As an all-state right tackle, Ben earned a football scholarship to the University of Montana. After a college experience that only the 1970's could provide, Ben graduated with a degree in Elementary Education. Ben held a variety of jobs ranging from schoolteacher in Broadus, Montana, a “high-lead logger” in Alaska, a roughneck in Texas, and a painter in New Orleans. Ben was drawn back to Montana where he worked as a realtor. Over the last 26 years, Ben settled into his final career, insurance. Ben's perseverance was never more on display when he, as a young man, was diagnosed with leukemia. With the love of his family (and some much-needed bone marrow from his brother Tom), Ben successfully received one of the first-ever bone marrow transplants. After a complete recovery, Ben and his first wife adopted a baby girl, Meghan.
At an American Heart Association meeting in 1993, Ben met Gail, his future wife and soulmate and they were married in September of 1995. Much like he had earlier welcomed Michael McClintock as a brother by marriage, Ben enthusiastically embraced Gail's two sons, Paul and Matt. He passed on values of loyalty, hard work, pursuing passions, and the importance of family.
Whether it was trips to Red Lodge, Cabo San Lucas, cruises to the Caribbean or Italy, or just everyday life in Billings, Ben and Gail were inseparable and a team that made each other better. Ben was always trying to help other people, dressing up as Santa for elementary school kids, hosting the now infamous “paintball contests” at RMC's education department's BBQs, and on occasion, he imaginatively and whimsically inspired children to believe they were the best possible caretakers of a second-hand collection of plastic turtles.
Ben had many things he loved to do. He loved to erroneously attribute countless “accomplishments” to Lithuania (the country of his heritage). He loved tinkering in the yard, cutting bushes and trees that might obscure signs from the view of travelers passing in the night, cutting firewood, collecting knives, branding calves, hunting, fishing—in short, Ben loved all things “manly,” as he would say.
In May 2020, Ben was diagnosed with Stage III lung cancer. As with his leukemia, again Ben fought. During this fight against cancer, Ben and Gail visited family and friends while their future home was being built in Whitefish and welcomed another grandson to the world. Ben especially enjoyed his two-month stay on his brother-in-law's property near Lewistown, where he regained his strength by enjoying walks with his beloved dog Charlie. He was able to experience the wonders of northwest Montana through kayaking and partaking in everything his new community in Whitefish had to offer—including applying for employment as a lift-ticket attendant at Big Mountain Ski Resort, which was to be his next adventure.
Ben is survived by his wife, Gail Surwill, who lives in Whitefish; daughter Meghan Cox (Ken and grandchildren Gary and Susie), his sons Paul Van Valkenburg (Elise and grandson Bridger) and Matthew Van Valkenburg. Ben was preceded in death by his father Benedict Surwill Jr., his mother Frances Welling Surwill and his stepmother Charlene McClintock Surwill. Ben is survived by his brothers Thomas Surwill (Mary), Robert Surwill (Debbie), sister Tricia Downey, and bonus brother Michael McClintock (Niki). Ben is also survived by his mother-in-law Bonnie Scilley, sister-in-laws Denise Nelson (Rolly), Robin Whitmore (Arty), many nieces, nephews, and close friends. Many are left heartbroken in a world without Ben.
A celebration of Ben's life will be held in the spring in Billings. Memorials can be sent to Benedict and Frances Surwill Memorial Teaching Award, MSU-Billings Foundation, 2615 Virginia Lane, Billings, MT 59102, or a charity of your choice. Austin Funeral Home in Whitefish is assisting and remembrances may be shared online at AustinFH.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.