Benjamin Franklin Johns

Ben was born to Benjamin Sink Johns and Frankie Miller Johns on June 9, 1936 in Lewistown, Montana. He was raised in Two Dot and Harlowton, Montana. He graduated from high school in Harlowton and then went onto Rocky Mountain College, earning a degree in Business Administration. Following earning his degree he enrolled in the United States Army. After being honorably discharged Ben moved to Helena to begin his employment with the IRS. It was during that time that he met Judy Rennie and they were married in White Sulphur Springs on April 12, 1963. Ben then went on to be the Budget Director for the State of Montana. After his time as State Budget Director he became Deputy Director of Social and Rehabilitation Services. Following retirement he worked part time at MHESAC.