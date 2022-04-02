Benjamin L Brown, age 80, died on Wednesday, March 23 at his home on Maui. Whether you knew him as Big Ben, Pop Pop, Godfather, Padrone, Uncle, or just Plain Old Ben, he was a larger than life character, and unforgettable.

A survivor of lymphoma and skin cancer, he received a lung cancer diagnosis in 2016, and doctors gave him two years to live. He lived an extra three and a half years past his pull date, and loved every minute of it.

Born Sept. 1, 1941 to John and Ione (McFate) Brown, Ben grew up in Billings, Montana, and spent most of his adult life there. But he spent his last decade on Maui. As he liked to say, “I was bred in Montana, but here I'm just a crumb.” The third of four children, he dropped out of Central High School when he was 17, lied about his age, and joined the navy. By the time he was 21, he had sailed around the world. Ben worked for the Billings Gazette as a cub reporter for a while, and then went to work in government.

He worked in D.C. for Montana representative Jim Battin, and later took a job for the Nixon Administration working as Deputy Undersecretary for the Department of Labor. A lifelong Republican, Ben left the party during the rise of Donald Trump. After he was fired by Gerald Ford, Ben returned to Montana where he moved to Helena. There he owned several businesses, some of which mysteriously burnt down. In 1982, he sold the Burger King, moved back to Billings and opened First National Pawn on the corner of 29th and Montana Avenue.

For the next 30 years, Ben was a proud pawnbroker, and he lived the good life. He had pawnshops from Montana and South Dakota to Key West, Florida and Kahului, Maui. These enabled him to travel and live as he wanted. He loved to ski, and for decades had a house in Big Sky, MT. He also loved Maui, and bought a condo in Wailea twenty years ago, where he hosted scores of friends and family and hangers-on over the years.

Alcoholics Anonymous was a huge part of Ben's life, and he had fifty-one years of sobriety when he died. Through the program, he became a friend and mentor to hundreds of people in both Montana and Hawaii, and always had a large extended family of people who loved and admired him. He loved to give advice, and he loved to tell stories, and AA gave him endless opportunities for both.

Ben had a joke for every occasion, and he loved to say that he had five successful marriages. He fathered five children: Benjamin Jr. (Benny) and Seanna Brown with his first wife Karen Eberling, and Seth, Mijanou (Fortney) and Theo Brown with his second wife Annie Teal. He later successfully married and divorced Barbara Doutt, Elena Esina, and Tina Figarelle.

Ben had a million unbelievable stories about his life that were all somehow true, and he was an all-time great storyteller and king of one-liners. His last few years in Maui saw a wonderful transformation in him, and all the hardest edges were finally sanded down. He was kind and generous, and even occasionally forgiving. Ben was a devout Agnostic and aspiring Buddhist who finally got all his questions answered.

He was cremated and his ashes will be scattered in Maui and Montana. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Maui Food Bank or the Billings Food Bank.