Benjamin Volk Maxson

Ben was born July 11, 1979, in Missoula, Montana, the first of two children to Robert L. Maxson and Carol Volk-Hamblen, then Carol Maxson. He graduated with honors from Billings Senior High School in 1998 and from Montana Tech in 2018 with a BS in petroleum engineering. At the time of his death he worked for ProTechnics International out of Sidney, Montana, as a chemical sampling coordinator. Before going back to school to get his engineering degree, Ben worked in construction in Billings, Bozeman, Big Sky, and for his step-father Ron Hamblen in Oregon.