Benjamin Volk Maxson
Benjamin Volk Maxson, 40, died tragically March 1, 2020, in Williston, ND, where he lived.
Ben was born July 11, 1979, in Missoula, Montana, the first of two children to Robert L. Maxson and Carol Volk-Hamblen, then Carol Maxson. He graduated with honors from Billings Senior High School in 1998 and from Montana Tech in 2018 with a BS in petroleum engineering. At the time of his death he worked for ProTechnics International out of Sidney, Montana, as a chemical sampling coordinator. Before going back to school to get his engineering degree, Ben worked in construction in Billings, Bozeman, Big Sky, and for his step-father Ron Hamblen in Oregon.
Ben was a gifted musician who fronted a local band, Epagee, in the early 2000s. He was a loyal brother, devoted uncle, beloved son and faithful friend.
He is survived by his father Robert L. Maxson of Billings; his mother Carol Volk-Hamblen and step-father Ron Hamblen of Salem, Oregon; his brother James Maxson (Angela), Yakima, Washington; James' and Angela's children, Oliver, Theodore and Elsie; step-mother Eileen Sheehy and step-brothers Vincent Pavlish (Julie), Missoula; and Joseph Pavlish (Amy), Thailand, and Joseph and Amy's children Lucy and James. Many loving aunts, uncles and cousins also mourn Ben's death.
Ben was preceded in death by his grandparents and his uncle James Maxson.
The family will hold a memorial in Billings at a later date. Friends, leave messages at benjaminmemorial406@gmail.com, and you will be on the list for an evite to the memorial. Ben's ashes will be spread at the family cabin in July.
