Benjamine "Bennie" Bechtold

Benjamine "Bennie" Bechtold, 89, of Billings, formerly of Baker, MT passed away September 22 in Billings.

Funeral Service for Bennie will be held 1:30 p.m. Friday, September 30 at Stevenson Funeral Home in Baker. Full obit can be read at stevensonfuneralhome.com.

