Benny Lee Milks of Billings, formerly of Malta, passed away Nov. 9, 2021.
A memorial service will be held in Billings at the Elks Club, 934 Lewis Avenue, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 2 p.m.
Private family burial will be in Malta on Saturday, Nov. 20, followed by an informal gathering and luncheon at 11:30 at the VFW Club. All are welcome to the luncheon. For a complete obituary please visit the Smith Funeral Chapels website.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.