Benny Lee Milks
Benny Lee Milks

Benny Lee Milks of Billings, formerly of Malta, passed away Nov. 9, 2021.

A memorial service will be held in Billings at the Elks Club, 934 Lewis Avenue, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 2 p.m.

Private family burial will be in Malta on Saturday, Nov. 20, followed by an informal gathering and luncheon at 11:30 at the VFW Club. All are welcome to the luncheon. For a complete obituary please visit the Smith Funeral Chapels website.

