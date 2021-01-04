Berdeen (Smith) Claussen

Our mother, Berdeen Claussen, 90, made it safely home to God and her Savior on Dec. 30, 2020. Berdeen was born in Litchfield, Nebraska, to Hulda (Smith) Lakemaker and George Smith. Her step father was Walter Lakemaker. Berdeen met the love of her life, Gene A. Claussen from Holdrege, Nebraska. They married on Sept. 3, 1950. Our mother loved that Dad graduated with a civil engineering degree from the University of Nebraska. That made them Cornhuskers through and through. Mom was always supportive of the moves they made because of Dad's positions with Witco Bear Oil and Portland Cement Association. These transfers to Billings, Pocatello, Helena and back to Billings gave her the opportunity to design and decorate a new home for their growing family which included: Gary, Denise, Sherry and Cory. Mom always said that her children were her greatest accomplishment.

The last move to Billings, Montana in 1971 started many volunteer opportunities that involved organizations to support adults and children with respiratory illnesses. Berdeen was instrumental in starting a support group for others who had respiratory disease and served on the Montana Lung Association Board. This led to involvement of the beginning of Camp Huff and Puff. She volunteered for the Deaconess Auxiliary for volunteers and the Red Cross. Our mother loved fashion and design which she pursued by working at Hennessy's and later as a jewelry buyer for the Yellowstone Medical Building Loose Ends and Gift Corner shops. These experiences led to lasting friendships she made along the way. Our mom discovered golf 30 years ago and enjoyed many hours playing with her friends. Mom was a very reflective thinker who was always working on herself to develop her spiritual side. The family attended the Presbyterian Church but was interested in other churches because this led to deeper understanding of God's word. Our mom wrote poetry to express her beliefs and thoughts throughout her life. In her final decade of life, Mom enjoyed the company of a little white Westie named Emy Lou who gave her great joy and comfort.