Bernadette "Detta" Breitbach
BAKER - Funeral Mass for Bernadette "Detta" Breitbach, 94, of Baker, will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, April 17, 2023 at St. John's Catholic Church with Father Philip Chinnappan celebrating. A graveside service will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation for Bernadette will be Sunday, April 16, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Stevenson Funeral Home in Baker with a rosary and time of sharing taking place at 3:30 p.m.
Bernadette passed away April 10, 2023 at Fallon Medical Long-term Care in Baker.
Arrangements by Stevenson Funeral Home - Baker
