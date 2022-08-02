Bernard "Bernie" H. Sturn passed peacefully in his home on Friday, July 29th. Bernie was born in 1941 in Mandan North Dakota to Edith and Frank Sturn. He was happily married to his sweetheart, Kathy, on February 28th of 1975. As a lifelong car enthusiast, he spent 45 fulfilling years as a mechanic and technician for Buick. He was also an accomplished wood craftsman.

Bernie is preceded in death by his Son Tony Sturn, Parents Edith and Frank, brothers Frank Jr. and Matthew, and his loving sisters: Catherine, Mary, and Monica and Grandson Skyleur. He is survived by his wife Kathy Sturn, Brother James Sturn (Sharon), son Jim Weber, Grandson's: Jared (Allyssa), Zachary (Misty), David (Megan), Brandon (Kayla), daughter Michelle Ruby (Ron), and Grandchildren Tracie Crites (Rhett), Ryan, and Tristan as well as many Great Grandchildren.

Those who knew and loved Bernie will continue to celebrate his smile, playful laughter and the joy he found in each day.

No services are planned, but Bernie will be celebrated after cremation at Woodbine Falls. Bernie's full obituary and memory can be celebrated at: https://www.cfgbillings.com/obituaries/obituary-listings.