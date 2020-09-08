× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bernard D. ‘Barney' Myers

9/13/1910 — 9/5/2020

Bernard Dean Myers was born on Sept. 13, 1910, to Dan D. and Lillian Drayer Myers in Frankfort, South Dakota. He died on Sept. 5, 2020, just shy of his 110th birthday. He was the oldest of six children; the rest were girls.

Barney's early years were spent in South Dakota, North Dakota and the upper Midwest. The family came to Montana when he entered high school, first in Miles City , then in Wibaux, where he graduated in 1927. He spent two years working on farms and ranches before he entered Montana State College (now University), where he graduated in 1934. He stayed another year to get his teaching certificate.

It was at MSC that Barney met his wife, Margaret 'Bess' Griffiths. They married in 1935. They had three children: Joanne, Janet and Joyce.

Barney's teaching jobs took them to Ingomar, Plentywood and Eureka before coming to Billings, where he taught math at Billing Senior High from 1942 to 1973. He also coached many sports before focusing on track and cross-country. His cross-country teams had five state championships in the early to mid-1960s.