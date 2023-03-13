Bernard Francis Hedges (88) born June 1, 1934 in Billings Montana, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on March 10. Bernard was a lifelong resident of Billings. He was a family man, a cowboy, a rancher, all around handyman, a craftsman, an artist and a musician. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, dancing and listening to western music. Bernard built a log house with his dad and two homes for his family. He served in the US Army, 101st Airborne Division, Company A 2nd Airborne Battle Group 187th Infantry from 1956-1962.
He worked for Midland Feed, Billings MT, Boise Cascade, Laurel MT and retired after 20 years of service as a pumper from Cenex Refinery, Laurel MT.
He was preceded in death by his parents Olivia (Olive) and John Hedges, Aunts Eddie, Bea, Maude and Lola; Uncles Orie and Clifford Longacre; Granddaughter Sydney Hedges.
He is survived by his sister Theresa Patterson. His wife of 61 1/2 years Betty Hedges. Children: Bonnie (Moody Lusby), Joe, Pauline, Daniel (Angie), Connie (Sam Silverman), Kathy (Doug Quast), Jody (Dan Alar), Patrick (Kirsti), Patricia (Allen Bross), and Trina. Grandchildren: Nathan, Ashley, Dillon, Dakota, Mason, Shay and Cailey.
Services will be held Friday, March 17th viewing at 11 a.m. and service at 1 p.m. at Cremation & Funeral Gallery, 29 8th St W, Billings, MT followed by a Celebration of Life at the Family Home 9926 South Frontage RoadIn lieu of flowers donate to Syd's Wish, PO Box 2322, Colstrip MT 59323 – Bernard's late granddaughter's foundation.
