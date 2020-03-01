Bernard Leonard Pease Sr., of Billings, passed away on Feb. 23, 2020, at the age of 86. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, Crow Tribe Member, a mason, and a loving husband, father, uncle and grandfather. Bernard spent the remainder of his life peacefully in his home with the love of his life Betty Pease and family. Bernard’s full obituary can be found on Heights Family Funeral Home at http://www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/family/pease/. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.