We are sad to announce the passing of Bernard Louis Kehrwald of Billings, Mt. on July 1, 2023. Bernie died at the age of 87, surrounded by loved ones.
The funeral service will be held at St. Bernard Catholic Church 226 Wicks Lane, Billings, MT on Friday July 7, at 11 a.m. For those who wish to make a contribution in Bernie's memory donations can be made to RiverStone Health Hospice, located at 2230 Mission Way, Billings, Mt. 59102. For more information: info@smithfuneralchapels.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.