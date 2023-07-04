We are sad to announce the passing of Bernard Louis Kehrwald of Billings, Mt. on July 1, 2023. Bernie died at the age of 87, surrounded by loved ones.

The funeral service will be held at St. Bernard Catholic Church 226 Wicks Lane, Billings, MT on Friday July 7, at 11 a.m. For those who wish to make a contribution in Bernie's memory donations can be made to RiverStone Health Hospice, located at 2230 Mission Way, Billings, Mt. 59102. For more information: info@smithfuneralchapels.com.