Bernice Isabella (Fetch) Mischel

Bernice Isabella (Fetch) Mischel, age 95 of Glendive, Montana passed from this life to the next on Sunday, October 30, at Glendive Medical Center Extended Care in Glendive.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a Rosary service at 6 p.m. on Friday, November 4, at the Silha Funeral Home in Glendive. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Glendive. Rite of Committal will be in the Dawson Memorial Cemetery in Glendive.

Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.

