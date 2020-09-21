× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bernice Johnson Nybakken Herman

Bernice was born Dec. 4, 1913 in Estevan, Saskatchewan, Canada to G.W. (Willie) and Clara (Berge) Johnson. The family moved to Montana in 1916 and settled on a Homestead northwest of Frazer. Bernice and siblings, Ruth and Wallace attended the Sjurson School. She attended high school in Nashua, boarding with local families when she met Elmer Nybakken. Bernice and Elmer were married in 1932 and she became a farm wife and all that entailed in the dirty 30's. She and Elmer had two children, Wayne and Shirley. For schooling, they moved family and livestock to the outskirts of Nashua for the winter months. Family and friends were always welcome at their home and coffee was accompanied by Scandinavian treats, such as lefse, krumkake, and futigman.

They liked to dance, and to fish, and were instrumental in bringing the Marina to the Fort Peck Lake, and they traveled extensively across the US, with Bernice doing a lot of the driving. In 1954 she became a Grandmother for the first time and thoroughly enjoyed that role - for the rest of her life to include her great and great-great-grandchildren.

Elmer passed away in 1975. On a trip to Norway Bernice purchased a hardanger kit, and learned to make beautiful hardandger items including alter clothes for her church, and a doll that won Best of Fair.