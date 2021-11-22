Bernice K. Wiley Mowat

Most of the towns where Bernie grew up were in Montana and she lived at various times in Miles City, Fort Peck, Missoula (where she graduated college in Home Economics), Helena (where she graduated high school), Great Falls and Billings. In addition, she loved spending time at Seeley Lake, both with Camp Fire Girls, and with her family, so it is not surprising that she was such a proud Montanan. After graduating from the University of Montana, Bernie obtained her Masters in Dietetics at the U of Minnesota. Additionally, no bio of Bernie would be complete without mentioning that her flying lessons took her all the way to soloing in a plane.