Bernice M. Myers

Bernice was born in Tonkawa, Oklahoma, to Nels and Carrie Aelmore Bengston on April 24, 1925. She grew up there and graduated from Tonkawa High School. She was very proud of this achievement as she was the only one of her siblings to do that. After high school, she worked a short time for the phone company. On Oct. 9, 1947, Bernice married Oscar L. ‘Leo' Myers in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Together they moved to Montana.

Bernice loved spending time with her family and friends most of all. She enjoyed having friends over for coffee. It was common for the backdoor to open and a friend stop by and ask, ‘Is the coffee on?' They were always welcome. Bernice loved playing cards and especially enjoyed the Sunday Pinochle Group. She loved fixing hair and was considered the neighborhood beautician. She loved to hunt and fish, crocheting, sewing, receiving and sending letters, bowling and the tournaments they went to, sports, working in her yard and country drives. Later in life, she enjoyed traveling the world and an occasional trip to Vegas to do a little gambling.