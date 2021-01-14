 Skip to main content
Bernice M. Myers
Bernice M. Myers, 95, formerly of Lewistown, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at TenderNest Assisted Living in Billings.

Bernice was born in Tonkawa, Oklahoma, to Nels and Carrie Aelmore Bengston on April 24, 1925. She grew up there and graduated from Tonkawa High School. She was very proud of this achievement as she was the only one of her siblings to do that. After high school, she worked a short time for the phone company. On Oct. 9, 1947, Bernice married Oscar L. ‘Leo' Myers in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Together they moved to Montana.

Bernice loved spending time with her family and friends most of all. She enjoyed having friends over for coffee. It was common for the backdoor to open and a friend stop by and ask, ‘Is the coffee on?' They were always welcome. Bernice loved playing cards and especially enjoyed the Sunday Pinochle Group. She loved fixing hair and was considered the neighborhood beautician. She loved to hunt and fish, crocheting, sewing, receiving and sending letters, bowling and the tournaments they went to, sports, working in her yard and country drives. Later in life, she enjoyed traveling the world and an occasional trip to Vegas to do a little gambling.

Bernice is survived by her children, Leo Duane (Carol) Myers of St. Louis Park, Minnesota, Chris (Rich) Holmes of Westminster, Colorado, Jeri L. Myers of Billings, and Jeff L. (Kim) Myers of Billings; grandchildren, Jesse (Hailie) Myers, Travis Holmes, Mehgan Myers, Garrett Myers, and Ginny Myers; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Viewing/Visitation will be held at the Creel Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral Services will be at the funeral home on Saturday, Jan. 16, 11 a.m. with interment to follow at the Lewistown City Cemetery where Bernice will rest next to her husband Leo. Memorial donations are requested to Stillwater Hospice in Billings or your local hospice of choice.

Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Bernice's family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com

