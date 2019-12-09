{{featured_button_text}}

Bernice Marie Rongholt passed away at her home, with her family by her side. She was born Feb. 10, 1927 to John B and Anna K (Thoreson) Hagen in Banks, North Dakota. She was the twelfth of thirteen children. She met her husband Les Rongholt in Fairview, Montana. They were married Nov. 6, 1946, and had two children Larry D Rongholt, and Cheryl (Curtis) Wilks.

She is preceded in death by her husband and son. She is survived by her daughter Cheryl, grandson Chris Payette, granddaughter Marla (Ken) Martin, great granddaughters Makenna and Stella Martin, and several nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed.

Thank you to St. John's United for you compassion and professionalism. No services will be held. Please give to charity of your choice.

To plant a tree in memory of Bernice Rongholt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

