Berniece Walker Maloney

May 8, 1927 – March 5, 2022
Berniece, David and Dorothy Walker's first child, was born May 8, 1927, in Conrad, Montana and grew up in Sunburst, Montana and Bellingham, Washington. In 1947 she married Thomas Maloney for what was a long and happy marriage. She passed away, March 5, in McKinleyville, California.
She is survived by her daughters Mary Ann Soltero, McKinleyville, California and Elaine Barsotti, McMinnville, Oregon, her brother James Walker, grandchildren Aaron Barsotti, Douglas Barsotti, David Barsotti, Ann Soltero Parsons, and Elizabeth Soltero Spellmeyer and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas.
She was a fun mother, grandmother and great-grandmother – always ready to share a laugh and her opinion. We will be telling and enjoying Grandma Maloney stories for many years to come.
