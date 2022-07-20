Bert A. Nelson

Bert was born on Oct. 13, 1935, in Glasgow. He had a great childhood being raised in his family's business, "The Shannon Hotel," where he enjoyed his childhood years with his best friend, his sister Nancy.

After he graduated high school, Bert joined the Army and was stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas. After leaving the service, Bert attended the University of Montana, where he met his first wife Benita and finished school with a degree in business.

Bert enjoyed life in western Montana, fishing, golfing, skiing and playing bridge. He was a life master bridge player. In 1975, after many business enterprises in Missoula, Bert moved his family to Billings and opened Western Pawnbrokers and later Billings Army-Navy Store. Bert was always loved by all and never was shy about meeting someone new. He never judged and always treated everyone with respect.

While in Billings, he met the love of his life, Shelly Gordon. They enjoyed many nights at the Yellowstone Country Club and the Arizona Country Club, golfing, nights of bridge, cooking and spending time with great friends. If there was a school for being a great person, Bert would be the valedictorian. Bert's witty sense of humor and integrity will be greatly missed. If there was a dry no-nonsense punchline to anything, Bert would nail it with a one-liner. Thanks to all the customers, friends and family which were such a big part of his life and made it so wonderful.

With Bert's passing the walleye can live easy, some bridge players can finally win a game and there'll be more scotch for everyone.

Bert's memory lives on through his wife Shelly; his sister Nancy; his children Jill (deceased), Jennifer Nelson Lackman and Andrew B. Nelson, both of Billings; his many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The celebration of life will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the Hilands Golf Club, 714 Poly Drive.

Instead of flowers, please send donations to the Billings Boys and Girls Club.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.