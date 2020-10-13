Bertha (Warych) Kazmierski, age 97, of Billings, formerly of Stratford, Connecticut, the beloved wife of the late Stanley Kazmierski, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2020 at the RiverStone Hospice after enjoying the last 14 years at Mission Ridge, both in Billings.

Bertha was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, and was the daughter of Stanley and Rosalie Warych. She is survived by her sister Stella D'Amario of Lakewood, California, and predeceased by siblings Joseph, Chester, Jennie and Dorothy. After graduation from Commerce High School in Springfield she attended hairdressing school. During World War II she enlisted in the US Waves where she served her country in offices in Washington, D.C.

After the war she married Stanley Kazmierski in 1947. They had five children raised in Springfield, Massachusetts, and Stratford, Connecticut. While bringing up her family she was a volunteer for the Boy and Girl Scouts of America. Later in life she volunteered at the Milford, Connecticut Audubon Society.

Bertha is survived by sons, Walter Kazmierski and wife Pat of Woodbury, Connecticut, Fred Kazmierski and wife Nan of Billings, Montana, daughters, Linda Desrosiers of Milford, Connecticut, and Valerie Collings (husband Peter deceased) of Waterbury, Connecticut. She was also predeceased by daughter Kate Warych.