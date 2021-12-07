Berton “Bert” Dale Jurak, one of Jehovah's Witnesses highly respected and loved grandfather, dad, husband and member of our community, passed away on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 with loved ones by his side. Bert resided in Hansen, Idaho but was formerly from Hardin, Montana. Bert had a tremendous love for his family and friends. His smile was contagious, and he genuinely enjoyed visiting with everyone. He was known to be very generous, always willing and ready to lend a helping hand to anyone. He made a positive impact in many people's lives. He had a vast knowledge in a wide variety of topics, along with an incredible engineering mind. He could operate, drive or fly pretty much anything that was put in front of him. He had a great love for nature and a lifelong passion for flying. He was a pilot for over 40 years and was known as "everybody's wingman!”
Bert was preceded in death by his father Michael Donald Jurak and his mother Dallas Rae Jurak. Bert is survived by his wife Susan, his son Zakari (Shantel) Jurak and his daughter Tiffany (Spencer) Maschek, grandchildren (Brayden, Miyah, Whitley and Michael), brother Mike (Deena) Jurak and sister RaeAnn (JD) Svedberg.
On behalf of Bert's final request, I, his wife, am asking everyone to please pay respects by visiting Bert's obituary page at www.whitereynoldschapel.com for a virtual viewing on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. A virtual funeral service will be hosted by the East Twin Falls Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses by going to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89846226958 MEETING ID: 898 4622 6958 PASSCODE: 680778, Saturday Dec. 11, 2021 at 2 p.m.
