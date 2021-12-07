Berton “Bert” Dale Jurak, one of Jehovah's Witnesses highly respected and loved grandfather, dad, husband and member of our community, passed away on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 with loved ones by his side. Bert resided in Hansen, Idaho but was formerly from Hardin, Montana. Bert had a tremendous love for his family and friends. His smile was contagious, and he genuinely enjoyed visiting with everyone. He was known to be very generous, always willing and ready to lend a helping hand to anyone. He made a positive impact in many people's lives. He had a vast knowledge in a wide variety of topics, along with an incredible engineering mind. He could operate, drive or fly pretty much anything that was put in front of him. He had a great love for nature and a lifelong passion for flying. He was a pilot for over 40 years and was known as "everybody's wingman!”