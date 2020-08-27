Beth Christiansen

Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

A viewing will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Red Lodge. Michelotti-Sawyers is entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local Alcoholics Anonymous chapter.