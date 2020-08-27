 Skip to main content
Beth Christiansen
Beth Christiansen, 63, of Billings, passed away on Aug. 24, 2020.

A viewing will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Red Lodge. Michelotti-Sawyers is entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local Alcoholics Anonymous chapter.

To read the full obituary and leave condolences, visit www.michelottisawyers.com.

