Beth G. Clay, 73, of Roundup, Montana, passed away early Sunday, August 16, 2020. At her request, cremation has taken place. Services are pending and will be announced. Creel Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Beth's family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com.