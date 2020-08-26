× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Beth Gwyndell Clay

Beth Gwyndell Clay, 73, of Roundup, MT, passed away early Sunday, August 16, 2020 in her home from a battle with cancer surrounded by family.

Beth was born on October 30, 1946 in Amarillo, Texas to Clarence Gillam and Gwen Phillips.

She had several professions in her life including bar maid, real estate agent and secretary. If asked, however, she would have said her occupation was a mother and grandmother. Everything she did was for her family.

Upbeat music was something that she would find a way to dance to, even when she was hurting. Beth was a strong and fierce woman that you would always want on your side. She had a stubbornness that she passed onto her children and grandchildren. However, she also had a fun, caring demeanor that would light up a room. Beth wanted her family to know that she would be with them, no matter what.