Beth Waggoner

Nov. 24, 1931 – Oct. 3, 2021

It is with great sadness our family announces that our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, and friend, Beth (Moore) Waggoner, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Oct. 3, 2021, in Billings, Montana. She was 89 years old.

Beth was born during the Great Depression on Nov. 24, 1931, to Jim and Leone Moore in Centerville, Iowa. Beth was the third of three daughters, with nine- and twelve-years separating Beth from her sisters, Joan and Rexine.

Beth graduated from Centerville High School in 1949, and on Feb. 26, 1950, married Wayne Waggoner, the young man she met and fell in love with at a community dance. Together they had three children: David, Mary, and Jay.

Beth made her way to Montana in 1960 as Wayne pursued a trucking venture, moving his family from Iowa to Livingston, Montana. In the early years of The Waggoners Trucking, Beth “did the books” for the company. She remained active in The Waggoners Trucking throughout her lifetime and was instrumental to its' success.

Beth loved spending time in the kitchen baking bread and making wonderful meals for her family. She was also very skilled at creating stained glass pieces of art, most of which grace her children's homes today.