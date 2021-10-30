Beth Waggoner

Nov. 24, 1931 – Oct. 3, 2021
It is with great sadness our family announces that our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, and friend, Beth (Moore) Waggoner, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Oct. 3, 2021, in Billings, Montana. She was 89 years old.
Beth was born during the Great Depression on Nov. 24, 1931, to Jim and Leone Moore in Centerville, Iowa. Beth was the third of three daughters, with nine- and twelve-years separating Beth from her sisters, Joan and Rexine.
Beth graduated from Centerville High School in 1949, and on Feb. 26, 1950, married Wayne Waggoner, the young man she met and fell in love with at a community dance. Together they had three children: David, Mary, and Jay.
Beth made her way to Montana in 1960 as Wayne pursued a trucking venture, moving his family from Iowa to Livingston, Montana. In the early years of The Waggoners Trucking, Beth “did the books” for the company. She remained active in The Waggoners Trucking throughout her lifetime and was instrumental to its' success.
Beth loved spending time in the kitchen baking bread and making wonderful meals for her family. She was also very skilled at creating stained glass pieces of art, most of which grace her children's homes today.
Throughout her lifetime, Beth was an active supporter of animals. She loved antiques and her home was always extraordinarily beautiful. Beth was a genuine person and a fabulous homemaker, graciously welcoming everyone into her home. She had a wonderful sense of humor, a beautiful smile, and enviable midwestern values. Beth will be forever remembered by all those who knew and loved her.
Beth was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Leone Moore, her sisters Rexine (Noel) Young and Joan (Bill) Simpson. Beth is survived by her loving husband Wayne, their three children David (Lily) Waggoner, Mary (Henry Morgan) Waggoner, Jay Waggoner, and two grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial service honoring this remarkable woman is scheduled for 2:00 pm on November 10, 2021, at First United Methodist Church in Billings, MT, 2800 4th Ave North, (406) 245-3001. Masks will be required. For those unable to attend, Beth's service will be live streamed on Billings First UMC's Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BillingsFirstUM.
Gifts in Beth's honor may be made to the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, for whom she was a great supporter.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Westpark Village, St. John's United Home Health and Hospice, and to Beth's personal caregivers, Nancy, Sarah, Karly, and Diane, for the loving and wonderful care she received.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.