Bethel J. Kienitz, age 92, passed away on December 25th at TenderNest Assisted Living.

She was born Dec. 15, 1910 in Wabasso. MN, the only child of Fred & Ruth (Frank) Johnson. Her mother passed away when Bethel was 14. Her father then married Catherine Alexander, who became her mother by legal adoption.

Bethel graduated from Wabasso High School and from a two-year teacher training program at Westmar College in LeMars, IA, after which she taught school in Melvin and LeMars, IA. Later she graduated from Eastern Montana College in Billings with a degree in Elementary Education, then taught in Shepherd and Grey Cliff, MT.

On June 5, 1951, she married Richard Kienitz, who became a pastor. Together they ministered in Salem, OR, Hawthorn and Lockwood Evangelical Churches in Billings, Big Timber Evangelical Church and as Western Evangelical Conference Superintendent. Through the years she taught Sunday school classes, served in various offices of the local and conference level of Evangelical Women, and spoke for many women's groups.

Bethel is survived by her children, Kathryn (Chrlstos Papadopoulos) Westervelt of Ellensburg WA; Mary (Dave) Boehr of Wilsonville, OR; Steven (Maureen) Kienitz of Billings; Robert (Susan) Kienitz of Billings; nine grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren; her sister Janet Johanson of Wells, MN, and her brother, Bill Johnson of St Peter, MN.

Memorial service will be held January 14th at 1 p.m. at Faith E Church.

Memorials may be given to Beartooth Christian Camp, 130 Trinity Trail, Fishtail, MT 59028 or your charity of choice.