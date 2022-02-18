Betty "Betsy" Ann (Jablonski) Honnold, 82, surrounded by her loving family and caregivers, passed away peacefully on Feb. 3, 2022. She was born on April 3, 1939 in Wibaux, MT to Frank and Mary Jablonski.

Betsy grew up on the family farm, one of thirteen children. In 1961, she married Dean Honnold in Billings, MT where they made their family home and raised two daughters. In 1977 they bought their beloved cabin near Red Lodge where the family spent their best summers! In 1996, Dean and Betsy moved to Federal Way, WA to be close to the grandchildren. Family always came first and was their greatest pride and joy!

Betsy is survived by her two daughters, Leslie (Doug) Dolechek and Melissa (Troy) Scheumann, of Auburn, WA, grandchildren Lindsey (Brent) Kasper, Katie (Luke) Weer, Allie and Elliott Scheumann, and great grandchildren Lilly, Brayden, Charlotte and Wyatt, siblings Caroline Mathison, Marge (Gary) Farstveet, Ed (Connie) Jablonski, Paulette (Ed) Miller, brother-in-law Bob Hall and sister-in-law Joanne Jablonski, and countless nieces and nephews.

Betsy was preceded in death by her husband, Dean, parents and siblings, Helen, Carl, Mary, Bob, Natalie, Victor, and Louis. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Curnow Funeral Home in Sumner, WA.

Her family is planning a private celebration of life but asks that you remember and honor Betsy by enjoying some of her favorite pastimes: read a book, work a crossword puzzle, take a walk on the beach, bake cookies, dig in the garden, paint a picture, listen to music, pet a dog and hug your friends and family.

Donations can be made in her memory to your local art museum or the Alzheimer's Association. Always remember that if you loved her, she loved you more.