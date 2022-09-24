Betty Burton Reina, of Wallingford then Newtown Square, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully at Dunwoody Village on September 11.

Loving wife, mother and grandmother, Betty devoted her life to her family, public health, and children's literacy.

Born in Billings, Montana on February 3, 1925. Daughter of Noble and Zula Burton. Married Ruben Elias Reina of Cordoba, Argentina on September 1, 1951, in Billings, Montana.

Pre-deceased by her husband of 65 years Ruben Reina; brothers Roy, Francis, James, David, and sister Irene.

Survived by her loving sons Mark, Randy, Roger; and loving grandchildren Jeanine, Kathleen, David, and Lindsey.

Graduated Northwest Christian College with Honors, Masters in Education focused in 1948, Masters in Education with focus on Public Health from the University of Michigan in 1950, and a Masters in Education from the University of Pennsylvania GED in 1979.