 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Betty Cerovski

  • 0
Betty Cerovski

Betty Cerovski Betty Martin Cerovski, 89, of Lewistown, passed away on October 3.

Vigil Service will be held Thursday, October 6th, 7 p.m. at St. Leo's Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, October 7th, 11 a.m. at St. Leo's Catholic Church with Rite of Committal at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Memorials can be made to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Betty's family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Weight lifting brings amazing benefits at any age

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News