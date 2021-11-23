Betty Corbit Speck passed away Nov. 15, 2021 while residing at TenderNest Assisted Living. Betty was born Dec. 24, 1946 in Santa Rosa, CA to Frank and Margaret Corbit. She was raised in Santa Rosa and Manteca California. While living in California, Betty was an insurance agent. She married Dewey Speck and they later moved to Stevensville Montana. Dewey and Betty loved their dog, Cleo. After Dewey's passing in 2002, Betty moved to Billings.
Betty is survived by her brother, Larry and his wife June and their children, David, Janet and Jeanne and her good friend, Charlie Wilt.
