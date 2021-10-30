Betty Earline Scoles

Passed away peacefully Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. We would like to thank Compassus for their care and compassion during her last days.
Betty is survived by her children: Ron Scoles, Sherrie & Tom Walker, Cindy & Rick Theriault, & her adopted daughter Diane Bianchi. Her beloved five grandchildren: Tonya Golden, Christina Newell, Shaun Newell, Christopher Scoles, Nicole Scoles, & Ashleigh Theriault. Her sweet great grand babies: Zachary Golden, Brendan Golden, Caleb Newell, & Emily Newell and her beloved puppy: Pooka.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 20, at 11 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, located at 1935 Avenue B.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Alzheimer's Association in her name. For additional information visit www.cfgbillings.com
