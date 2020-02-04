Betty Frank, age 92, passed away peacefully on Feb. 3, 2020. She was born Jan. 22, 1928 in Laurel and lived in Laurel her entire life. She graduated from Laurel High in 1946, and married Raymond Frank, a guy who grew up a block away, on Sept. 10, 1955. They built a home together and raised son Todd and daughter Robin (Ken) Herman.

Betty was a homemaker whose greatest joys were her children, granddaughters Marki (Trevor) Kirschenmann and Rylie (Cole) Olson, and grandsons Hank and Max Frank. Perhaps the brightest sparkle in her eye occurred when she was blessed with great granddaughter Oaklyn.

Betty was a tireless and sacrificing worker who enjoyed helping others. She was a very talented baker and loved to share her delicious confections. Above all she loved the Lord and cherished the hymns she grew up with.

She was preceded in death by her husband and sisters Mary Besel and Augusta Cowley. She is survived by her children, grandchildren and her sister Georgia Helterbran.

The family would like to sincerely thank the amazing women who provided her wonderful care for the past three years. Their unwavering attention and genuine compassion were an overwhelming factor in mom’s health and happiness.