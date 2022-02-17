It is with immeasurable sadness and deep love that we announce the passing of our mom, Betty Heidema. Mom was born on Feb. 16, 1949 and went home to be with her parents on Feb. 16, 2022, her 73rd birthday.

Betty was so incredibly loved by so many for her sweet and gentle heart, kind and giving nature, soft and loving demeanor, and unending faith. Despite being raised on a farm in Shepherd, mom hated cows. Her fear of cows began when Mom was just a little girl. She wandered into the pasture one day unaware that an angry momma cow was coming after her fast and furious. Her dad saw what was happening and ran over as fast as he could and scooped her up. When he asked her why she was in the pasture her simple yet sweet answer was, “Well Dad, I was just picking the pretty flowers.” And that was the beginning of Betty's life long love of flowers. She began working at Gainan's in 1978 and worked at Gainan's until 4 weeks before her death.

Betty's whole life was spent creating beauty and smiles to every life she touched through her artistic talent as a florist. As talented as she was her greatest gift was her true, unfiltered love that poured out of her to every soul she met. Someone said recently, “If someone doesn't like or has an issue with Betty I would question what's wrong with them because it can't be Betty.”In her last days her family gathered around and talked about the saying, “What would Jesus do?” It would often be said if you wanted to know what the right thing to do the question you need to ask yourself was “What would Betty do?”

Betty was made to be a mom. She truly lived her life for her two children, Rick & Sandy...that was until she became a grandma. Her whole being revolved around her seven beautiful grandchildren. She was the very BEST mom and grandma that any kid or grandkid could ask for.

Betty was preceded in death by her loving parents, Louis & Agnes Heidema, and her brothers Louis & Jim. She is survived by her children Rick (Kerri) Diem and Sandy (Gerald) Cantesano. Her sweet seven; Zachary Diem, Ariana Cantesano, Michael Diem, Nicholas Cantesano, Bianca Cantesano, Kayla Diem and Lindsey Diem. As well by her brother Tim (Sheri) Heidema, and sisters Jane (Jamie) Mertz, and Jeanie (Keith) Reimer, many nieces and nephews and her bestest friend to the end – her cousin Linda Logan.

Mom always hated, as a florist, when obituaries would read “in lieu of flowers”. Mom always thought of others. In her last days one of her final requests was, “Sandy, when you write my obituary don't you dare put in lieu of flowers! Instead I want you to write, “In lieu of flowers, buy flowers! But, you don't need to buy them for me. I've lived my whole life around flowers and I've seen how happy they make people. Find someone who could use a smile and buy them a bouquet in my honor. BUT, if you are in Billings you have to get them at Gainan's because I love them.”

We cannot thank the Gainan family enough for how much they loved and cared for our Mom for so many years. As well, a big thanks to Riverstone Hospice for the sweet, wonderful care they gave in her final days.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19th, 2 p.m., at the New Apostolic Church at 1500 Custer Avenue in Billings, MT.

Mom, we love you so so so much...all the way to God and back.