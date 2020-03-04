Betty Henderson
0 entries

Betty Henderson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Betty Henderson

Betty Henderson

Betty Henderson passed away at home on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, with her family by her side.

Viewing will be available Friday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel at 925 South 27th Street. Funeral services will be held at Smith West Funeral Chapel, 304 34th St W Billings, MT, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity or Wycliffe Bible Translators, Gideon International and Salvation Army.

To send flowers to the family of Betty Henderson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 6
Visitation
Friday, March 6, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Smith Downtown Chapel
925 S. 27th Street
Billings, MT 59101
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Betty 's Visitation begins.
Mar 7
Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
3:00PM
Smith West Chapel
304 34th Street West
Billings, MT 59102
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Betty 's Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News