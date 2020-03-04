Betty Henderson
Betty Henderson passed away at home on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, with her family by her side.
Viewing will be available Friday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel at 925 South 27th Street. Funeral services will be held at Smith West Funeral Chapel, 304 34th St W Billings, MT, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity or Wycliffe Bible Translators, Gideon International and Salvation Army.
Service information
Mar 6
Visitation
Friday, March 6, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Smith Downtown Chapel
925 S. 27th Street
Billings, MT 59101
Mar 7
Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
3:00PM
Smith West Chapel
304 34th Street West
Billings, MT 59102
