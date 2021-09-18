Betty Huschka, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, on Sept. 12, 2021, at the age of 92.

Betty was born on Dec. 13, 1928, in Belfield, North Dakota, to Frank Ouellette and Barbara (Wagner) Ouellette. She married Joe Huschka on May 18, 1948. Together, they had three daughters and later divorced in 1978.

Betty worked in the restaurant and service industry, but becoming a nanny in later years was her favorite and most rewarding.

Betty always had a special spot in her heart for animals. She provided a loving home for her rescue “kitties” and enjoyed volunteering at Help for Homeless Pets.

Christmas was her favorite holiday, baking the family favorites and there was always a blue and white decorated tree … Mom loved her Christmas Tree.

Betty was a little person with a “Big” personality. She will always be remembered by her friends and family for her quick wit and smile to match.

She was preceded in death by daughter Rebecca Jo; parents Frank Ouellette and Barbara (Wagner) Ouellette; nephew Darryl Wolf; and sister Melrose Vokal.