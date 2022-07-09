 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Betty Huschka

Betty Huschka

Betty Huschka, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, on Sept. 12, 2021, at the age of 92.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 15th in St. Ann Chapel, Holy Cross Cemetery.

Please join us after the service for a picnic luncheon in celebration of Betty's life at Central Park.

Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.

