 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Betty J. (Wittman) Harrison
0 entries

Betty J. (Wittman) Harrison

  • 0
Betty J. (Wittman) Harrison

Betty J. (Wittman) Harrison, 92, passed away on Oct. 2, 2021, at Billings Clinic Hospital.

A viewing will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave., in Billings. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, with a reception to follow.

Those who wish to remember Betty in a special way may donate in her memory to Help for Homeless Pets, 2910 Hannon Road, Billings, MT 59101.

Full obituary is available at www.michelottisawyers.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News