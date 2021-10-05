Betty J. (Wittman) Harrison, 92, passed away on Oct. 2, 2021, at Billings Clinic Hospital.

A viewing will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave., in Billings. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, with a reception to follow.

Those who wish to remember Betty in a special way may donate in her memory to Help for Homeless Pets, 2910 Hannon Road, Billings, MT 59101.

Full obituary is available at www.michelottisawyers.com.