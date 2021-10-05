Betty J. (Wittman) Harrison, 92, passed away on Oct. 2, 2021, at Billings Clinic Hospital.
A viewing will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave., in Billings. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, with a reception to follow.
Those who wish to remember Betty in a special way may donate in her memory to Help for Homeless Pets, 2910 Hannon Road, Billings, MT 59101.
Full obituary is available at www.michelottisawyers.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.