Betty Jane Nessan, age 86, died on Aug. 28, 2021 of natural causes.

On March 20, 1935, she was born on the family farm west of Billings to Jacob and Lydia Lackman. She attended Shiloh Elementary School and graduated from Billings Senior High school in 1952. In 1953, she married Edward Nessan. From this union, five children were born. In 1958, she converted to Catholicism and was a devout Catholic throughout the rest of her life. The family moved to Great Falls in 1964, and she returned to Billings in 1985.

She was extremely proud of her German Heritage and was active in the Germans from Russia organization. She had many fond memories of Yellowstone Park. She thoroughly loved to travel, go to plays, and was a member of many local organizations. She cherished spending time with family and friends, and will always be remembered for her deep laugh and beautiful smile.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Esther Lambrecht. She is survived by her sons: Doug (Sarah) Nessan of Edina, Minnesota, Jack (Eileen) Nessan and Tim (Mary) Nessan of Billings; and daughters Carolyn (Ivin) Holmen of Billings and Laura (Ellis) Murdock of Hardin; 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; her brother William of Billings; and many nieces and nephews.