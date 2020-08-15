In loving memory of Betty Jane Whalen, wife, mom, grandma, sister and aunt who passed on to be with the many family and friends that moved on before her on Sunday, August 9, 2020.
Betty was born the youngest of 8 children on February 25, 1933, to parents Lillian May and Jacob Heinrich Noblitt in Worden, Montana. Growing up, Betty enjoyed helping her dad take care of the animals on their farm and helping him with his duties as an irrigation district officer. She also worked hard helping her mom package butter at the town creamery and clean other people's homes. Betty graduated Valedictorian of her class at Central High School in 1951.
Betty met her future husband, Daniel Whalen, her sophomore year of high school at an ice-skating party. Dan was a senior at the time. After graduation, Betty moved to Billings to start business school where she also worked full-time at the local phone company as a bookkeeper. In June 1953, Betty and Dan were married in Billings. In September of 1953, Dan was inducted into the Army and they left for Fort Ord, California. Betty lived on base while Dan served in the Korean War. After Dan was transferred to the Reserves through Fort Lewis in 1955, they moved back to Bozeman.
In December 1957, Betty and Dan welcomed their first child, daughter Tracy Danielle. In spring of 1958, Dan received his bachelor's and was immediately pursued by Boeing in Seattle, WA. Dan promptly took the job offer and he and Betty moved their sprouting family to Washington State. In March 1960, Betty and Dan's son Scott Joseph was born. Their third child, daughter Morie Louise, was born in November 1963. The family made a brief move 1964-1967 to Satellite Beach, Florida, while Dan worked at Kennedy Space Center on the Saturn Project. Betty and Dan eventually made their family home in Kent, Washington. Betty was a beautiful piano player, seamstress, and enjoyed decorating for the holidays. She loved being a bookkeeper and keeping record…of everything!
Betty was preceded in death by their son, Scott, in 1990 from cancer, Dan in 1999 from Alzheimer's and all her brothers and sisters.
Betty is survived by her eldest daughter, Tracy, of Seattle; her youngest, Morie, and Morie's husband, Bill, and three amazing grandchildren, Shea, Wren and Dalton of Enumclaw, Washington; her niece, Audrey Johnson, of Billings; her sister-in-law, JoAnn LeClaire, of Idaho; and many other nieces and nephews.
Betty will be laid to rest with her husband, Dan, and son, Scott, at Hillcrest Burial Park in Kent, Washington, on Friday, August 21st. Memorials can be made in Betty's name to the St. Labre Indian School in Ashland, MT or the Alzheimer's Foundation.
