In loving memory of Betty Jane Whalen, wife, mom, grandma, sister and aunt who passed on to be with the many family and friends that moved on before her on Sunday, August 9, 2020.

Betty was born the youngest of 8 children on February 25, 1933, to parents Lillian May and Jacob Heinrich Noblitt in Worden, Montana. Growing up, Betty enjoyed helping her dad take care of the animals on their farm and helping him with his duties as an irrigation district officer. She also worked hard helping her mom package butter at the town creamery and clean other people's homes. Betty graduated Valedictorian of her class at Central High School in 1951.

Betty met her future husband, Daniel Whalen, her sophomore year of high school at an ice-skating party. Dan was a senior at the time. After graduation, Betty moved to Billings to start business school where she also worked full-time at the local phone company as a bookkeeper. In June 1953, Betty and Dan were married in Billings. In September of 1953, Dan was inducted into the Army and they left for Fort Ord, California. Betty lived on base while Dan served in the Korean War. After Dan was transferred to the Reserves through Fort Lewis in 1955, they moved back to Bozeman.