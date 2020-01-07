{{featured_button_text}}

Betty Jean Halverson Jarrett, 99, of Big Timber passed away Dec. 30, 2019 at the Pioneer Medical Center in Big Timber.

Viewing will be from 10am – 12pm Friday Jan. 10 at the Big Timber Lutheran Church with funeral services following at 2pm.

Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

Service information

Jan 10
Visitation
Friday, January 10, 2020
10:00AM-12:00PM
Big Timber Lutheran Church
115 West 4th Avenue
PO Box 278
Big Timber, MT 59011
Jan 10
Funeral Service
Friday, January 10, 2020
2:00PM-3:30PM
Big Timber Lutheran Church
115 West 4th Avenue
PO Box 278
Big Timber, MT 59011
