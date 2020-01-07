Betty Jean Halverson Jarrett, 99, of Big Timber passed away Dec. 30, 2019 at the Pioneer Medical Center in Big Timber.
Viewing will be from 10am – 12pm Friday Jan. 10 at the Big Timber Lutheran Church with funeral services following at 2pm.
Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
